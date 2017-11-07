As Delhi Chokes With Thick Smog, Panic (And Jokes) On Twitter

Visuals of the smog at India Gate in Delhi. (ANI)

#Delhi: Visuals of smog from India Gate and Rajpath pic.twitter.com/vsnPbWdlHr - ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

Dear @ArvindKejriwal Delhi is choking and government continues to be in denial. This is an emergency situation, WAKE UP! #MyRightToBreathe - Brikesh (@Brikesh) November 7, 2017

Delhi is choking with pollution.

Forget bullet train,Digital India,Make in India etc.

There is existential crisis in Delhi.

Do something - Rohit (@guptarohit93) November 7, 2017

Good morning Delhi! View from my window at Leela, Delhi fog or smog?? pic.twitter.com/mrZVBCFL24 - Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) November 7, 2017

Behind that death Grey wall of #smog today, is the invisible city of #gurgaon. Taken at 8ish at Delhi Gurgaon border. Do authorities care? pic.twitter.com/VI7w62ENqP - Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) November 7, 2017

I tried making small-talk at work about the fog problem in Delhi. Then this one smartypants corrected me and said it's actually 'smog' and not 'fog'. I wanted to sock him in the face but I didn't, because he's my coworker and also because I couldn't even see where he was. - Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 7, 2017

Mr. India doesn't need his watch in Delhi. No one can see anything anyway. #Smog - SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 7, 2017

Air quality in Delhi, this morning. pic.twitter.com/OifNnYxkE1 - Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 7, 2017

#Smog in South Delhi is causing irritation in throat. It's more like Hauz - Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) November 7, 2017

Other states - aur kya chal rha h??



Delhi - #smog chal rha h !!!! pic.twitter.com/0qNrDJ3D3y- (@i_upasana) November 7, 2017

DELHI BE LIKE: #smog filter for today

Because Instagram filters are too mainstream! pic.twitter.com/ujUmLacMkK - Barney Stinson (@BarneyStinsonYo) November 7, 2017