As Delhi Chokes With Thick Smog, Panic (And Jokes) On Twitter

How Delhi residents are reacting to the dip in air quality

Offbeat | | Updated: November 07, 2017 12:25 IST
Visuals of the smog at India Gate in Delhi. (ANI)

As the national capital region woke up to a thick blanket of smog today morning, tweets about pollution in Delhi-NCR started pouring in thick and fast. Many took to Twitter to complain about the poor visibility and the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. Others addressed their tweets to the central and state government and asked them to look for a solution to the smog problem which, in 2016, had forced schools to remain closed for three days as the National Green Tribunal declared an environmental emergency in Delhi.
 
Here is how Delhi residents are reacting to the spike in pollution levels.

Delhi is choking, said many
 
Many shared pics
 
And others resorted to humour
 
In a bid to reduce pollution in the city, the Supreme Court had banned the sale of firecrackers before Diwali this year. Even so, the days after Diwali saw the air quality dip to 'very poor' levels in parts of the capital.

 

