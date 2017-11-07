As Delhi Chokes With Thick Smog, Panic (And Jokes) On Twitter

#Delhi: Visuals of smog from India Gate and Rajpath pic.twitter.com/vsnPbWdlHr- ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017
Here is how Delhi residents are reacting to the spike in pollution levels.
Delhi is choking, said many
Dear @ArvindKejriwal Delhi is choking and government continues to be in denial. This is an emergency situation, WAKE UP! #MyRightToBreathe- Brikesh (@Brikesh) November 7, 2017
Delhi is choking with pollution.- Rohit (@guptarohit93) November 7, 2017
Forget bullet train,Digital India,Make in India etc.
There is existential crisis in Delhi.
Do something
Many shared pics
Good morning Delhi! View from my window at Leela, Delhi fog or smog?? pic.twitter.com/mrZVBCFL24- Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) November 7, 2017
Behind that death Grey wall of #smog today, is the invisible city of #gurgaon. Taken at 8ish at Delhi Gurgaon border. Do authorities care? pic.twitter.com/VI7w62ENqP- Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) November 7, 2017
And others resorted to humour
I tried making small-talk at work about the fog problem in Delhi. Then this one smartypants corrected me and said it's actually 'smog' and not 'fog'. I wanted to sock him in the face but I didn't, because he's my coworker and also because I couldn't even see where he was.- Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 7, 2017
Mr. India doesn't need his watch in Delhi. No one can see anything anyway. #Smog- SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 7, 2017
Air quality in Delhi, this morning. pic.twitter.com/OifNnYxkE1- Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 7, 2017
#Smog in South Delhi is causing irritation in throat. It's more like Hauz- Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) November 7, 2017
Other states - aur kya chal rha h??
Delhi - #smog chal rha h !!!! pic.twitter.com/0qNrDJ3D3y- (@i_upasana) November 7, 2017
DELHI BE LIKE: #smog filter for today- Barney Stinson (@BarneyStinsonYo) November 7, 2017
Because Instagram filters are too mainstream! pic.twitter.com/ujUmLacMkK
In a bid to reduce pollution in the city, the Supreme Court had banned the sale of firecrackers before Diwali this year. Even so, the days after Diwali saw the air quality dip to 'very poor' levels in parts of the capital.
