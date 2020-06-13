Are You Following These 7 Dogs On Instagram? Here's Why You Should

These Insta-famous dogs will bring a smile to your face.

There's nothing like a collection of cute dog videos to start the weekend on a good note. Studies show that watching cute animal videos is an actual stress-reliever, and we are sure you need stress-busting after a hectic week. Luckily, Instagram is a place where adorable dogs rule. Many pet owners who run Instagram accounts for their dogs have turned them into virtual stars, with millions of fans and followers. Meet some of these Insta-famous dogs who have fans around the world and whose hilarious videos are sure to bring a smile to your faces:

Jiff the Pomeranian

With over 10 million followers on Instagram, Jiff the Pomeranian is one of the most-followed dogs on the photo and video sharing platform. He once made a guest appearance in Katy Perry's song 'Dark Horse', and holds two Guinness World Records for being the fastest dog on two paws! Talk about cute and talented.

Tucker the Golden Retriever

Beware of dog - he will steal your heart! Tucker is an adorable Golden Retriever with a massive following of 2.5 million on Instagram. His videos, captioned with Internet dog lingo, are as hilarious as they are cute. Watch him take the patience challenge in this viral video below:

Maya the Polar Bear

Okay, so she's not actually a polar bear - but you could be forgiven for thinking she is. Maya the Samoyed is the floofiest dog you ever did see, and has nearly 2 million fans on Instagram. Take a look at one of her first viral videos from 2017 below:

Maruto the Shiba Inu

Maruto is a Shiba Inu from Tokyo, Japan, whose smiling face has made him a virtual star. His owner Shinjiro Ono originally began posting his pics on Instagram to cheer people up after the devastating earthquake and tsunami of 2011. Today, Maruto has a following of 2.5 million on Instagram.

Charlie the Golden Retriever

If you love dog memes and Internet lingo, Charlie's account is one you must follow. Endlessly entertaining fights with his brother, funny captions and just a lot of general cuteness is what you will sign up for once you begin Charlie the Golden Retriever.

Raylan the Dog

What's better than a good boy? A good boy taking care of kittens. Raylan is a "purebred mutt" who helps his human foster kittens - giving the Internet some delightful videos and photos in the process.

Secret the Australian Shepherd

Secret can dance, draw, play the drums - there's little that this talented doggy can't do. The five-year-old Australian Shepherd has won Instagram over with her impressive videos and smiling face. Watch her totally ace a dance lesson below:

If you love funny animal videos, check out this list of celebrity pets at their goofiest best.