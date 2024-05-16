'I'm Bleeding': YouTuber IShowSpeed Barks At Dog In South Korea, Gets Bitten On The Face

The streamer was live broadcasting from the streets of South Korea.

YouTube sensation IshowSpeed has established himself as one of the platform's leading content creators due to his dynamic personality and sense of humour. The US content creator, whose original name is Darren Watkins Jr, was recently bit by a god on his face after he got too close to the pooch and barked at it during a broadcast. Notably, the YouTuber is well-known for his antics, which include barking to elicit responses from people and dogs alike. Drake, a Canadian rapper, recently teased him for the same.

The streamer was live broadcasting from the streets of South Korea when he noticed a bystander holding her pet dog. He soon began to bark at the animal and came too close to its face, which resulted in a bite around his nose. A clip of the same was widely shared on social media and it has received millions of views online.

Notably, the bite did not initially cause any bruises, but shortly after, IShowSpeed began to bleed from his nose and cried for help. "Oh f***, Oh sh**, ah you f****** bit me! Oh sh**, he f******* bit me," he said in the clip. The streamer continued to bark at the dog until he realised that he was bleeding from the wound on his nose. The dog owner was also confronted by the YouTuber regarding rabies immunisations, saying, "Oh ***, I am bleeding." I'm bleeding, ***. You have rabies?"

At one point in the clip, IshowSpeed said that he would sue the pet owner but later said that he would not do it since it was his fault to get so close to the animal. "I am suing you, I am suing you. I am trolling, I am trolling, I am not. It was my fault. Oh my f****** god, you are okay, you are okay."

Since being shared, the clip has amassed a lot of reactions.

"He was like who lets the dog out and pup was like how dare you call me dog ah," a user said.

Another wrote, "Too bad it wasn't a Pitbull"

"What he expect," remarked a person.

Another noted, "You can tell a lot about a person by seeing how they react to animals."

"The idiot's name is iShowSpeed and I wish the dog had done more damage. Scaring a dog isn't funny," another person added.

