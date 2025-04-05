Watch: 'Chinese Donald Trump' Impersonates US President In Viral Video

A surprise encounter between American streamer IShowSpeed and a Donald Trump impersonator has taken social media by storm.

During his visit to China, IShowSpeed - whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr - was not expecting a routine city tour in Chongqing to turn into a viral moment. But that's exactly what happened when his local guide unexpectedly started speaking in a voice strikingly similar to US President Donald Trump.

In a video now making rounds on the internet, Speed, baffled, looks at the man, who casually points out local infrastructure before slipping into a familiar cadence.

"Why do you talk like that? Why do you sound so familiar? You sound like Trump!" Speed exclaimed.

What began as a standard tour when the duo hopped into a car changed dramatically as the man fully embraced his Trump alter ego. "You're really the Chinese Trump bro," Speed says, stunned by the uncanny impersonation.

Watch the video here:

????| WATCH: Speed just met the Chinese Trump for the first time ????????????????



Speed 第一次见到了中国版特朗普 ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/EKu8R7U7qA — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) April 2, 2025



Reacting to the clip, a user commented, “Bro is trump more than trump himself.”

bro is trump more than trump himself — DEATHWALKER (@AmvKxtana) April 2, 2025



Another commented, “That voice alone is incredibly accurate. Not just the inflexions, tone and speed, but the voice itself sounds like Trump. Unreal.”

That voice alone is incredibly accurate. Not just the inflections, tone and speed, but the voice itself sounds like Trump. Unreal. — Bob Saget (@adawg11) April 2, 2025



One user said jokingly, “China surely has copies of everything”

China surely has copies of everything.???? — 瓜瓜乐???? (@Juicy_ZH) April 2, 2025



“The fact that he's doing it in his second language is so crazy, and he has every detail down is so incredible,” read one of the comments.

The fact that he's doing it in his second language is so crazy, and he has every detail down is so incredible — Minus???????? (@MinusOnX) April 2, 2025



One funny comment read, “Looks like if Kim Jung un and trump had a baby.”

Looks like if Kim Jung un and trump had a baby — Khaliefe #MarescaOut (@Khaliefe1) April 2, 2025

The man behind the viral moment is Chen Rui, a Chongqing local who uses the English name Ryan and posts under the Instagram handle @trumpbyryan.

He has over 342,000 followers on the social media platform.

Mr Chen is a marketing professional who has never visited the United States, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). He honed his Donald Trump impersonation over several years by practising English, initially sharing his videos on Douyin. His popularity soared after the US TikTok ban brought renewed attention to alternative platforms.