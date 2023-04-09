''Only One Diva In...'': Zeenat Aman Shares Adorable Pics Of Her Rescued Pet Dog

Legendary actor Zeenat Aman joined Instagram on February 11

Zeenat Aman has been trending on the internet ever since her debut on Instagram in February. The veteran actress keeps sharing delightful pictures from her daily life and her throwback posts are no less than a treat for her fans. On Saturday, the actress shared two pictures that feature her rescued pet dog- Lily.

The first picture features the actress sitting on the sofa with her canine friend who was once rescued. The next picture is from the adorable doggo's childhood when it was rescued.

She captioned the pics as, ''There's only one diva in this house, and it isn't me! Swipe for a an extra dose of Lily love. ( Do you have a rescued pet? Post them to your stories and tag me, I'd love to share.)''

See the post here:

Since being shared, the post has received more than 40,000 likes and close to 500 comments. Reacting to the post, actor Dia Mirza wrote, ''Oh my goodness, she is adorable.'' Another user wrote, ''She gets her style and poise quotient from her human-mama.''

A third added, ''Then ma'am get many divas. Help them, feed them. There are many divas dying on the street everyday, living a horrible lives. I wonder why people have divided these beautiful souls into a class called " breeds" and from then onwards, this game is going on.''

A fourth wrote, ''Thank you so much for highlighting the need for adopting/rescuing animals.'' A fifth said, ''Mam I admire you not only because you are a phenomenal actress but also because you are very genuine as a human being...whatever u post these days reflects ur humbleness.''

Back in February, she shared another post featuring Lily. Sharing two pictures of her pet dog, she wrote, ''Humans can learn a thing or two about love from dogs. My sweet Lily was rescued from the streets of Lower Parel by the kindhearted staff @sanctuaryasia. She was a tiny, sickly puppy who could fit in the palm of my hand. My sons insisted on fostering her until she could find a forever home, but when the time came we couldn't bear to part with her. So she stayed.''

The 71-year-old star's Instagram timeline is a wonderful treasure trove of memories that is always coupled with a thought and eloquent caption. Prior to this, the actress also remembered her co-actor, the late Parveen Babi through her Instagram post. The veteran star dropped a long post in which she talked about their uncanny resemblance and how they were often compared to one another in the 1970s.

The former beauty queen is the star of hit films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few.