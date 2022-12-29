Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Shares ''Funniest Video Of 2022''. It Features Her Furry Friend

The video shows the dog lying down on a sofa in a funny pose

Dogs are wonderful companions and also full of love and kindness. These adorable creatures understand every emotion that humans express and their antics can surely brighten someone's days. That's the reason why adorable clips of dogs are the most-watched and loved animal videos on the internet. Pet parents just love to show off their dogs being all cute and naughty. Recently, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also shared an adorable video of her dog Henry, and it is going viral on Twitter. Notably, Henry appears to be a Rottweiler.

The video opens to show the dog lying down on a sofa in a rather funny pose in the beautiful living room. The MP asks the dog, "What's going on with you?" In response to her question, the dog immediately gets up, as if it understood her.

"My funniest video of 2022," the video was captioned.

My funniest video of 2022 pic.twitter.com/NODcsLdVoS — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 28, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 64,000 views, around 1400 likes, and 84 retweets. One user said, "Ahahaha, adorable He's always ready to protect his mummy, love his reflexes." A second person added, "No doubt as to who is the king of the castle!"

A few days back, the MP shared another video featuring her furry friend. In a video posted on December 20, Ms. Moitra was seen conversing with Henry, showering it with kisses, and saying how much she loves it. "The added joy of being able to spend time with my Henry," the Trinamool Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar tweeted.

The added joy of being able to spend time with my Henry .. pic.twitter.com/mQmuukITMp — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 20, 2022

The MP's love for dogs is clear from the fact that her cover photo on Twitter features an adorable puppy of the same colour as Henry's. It is not known if it is a photo of Henry when it was young.

