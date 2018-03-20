RD Burman's Music Features In Apple's New iPhone X Ad. Seen It Yet?

Watch the ad below and see if you can identify the tune:
The new @Apple iPhoneX advert is out AND I PRODUCED THE MUSIC FOR IT ;) It's for worldwide use across Cinema and TV. It don't get much bigger laaaa! Have a watch if you've got a moment... #iPhoneXhttps://t.co/SkPGORMM1K- Pete Cannon (@petecannonbeats) March 17, 2018
As many pointed out, the RD Burman composition used in the ad came from the song 'Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe' from the 1980 film The Burning Train, starring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh, Vinod Mehra and Danny Denzongpa.
The similarities in the two tunes raised many eyebrows, and more and more people began to ask Mr Cannon to give due credit to the original composer
Checkout the original music by Indian composer #RDBurman done in 1980 (Oh! you must be knowing anyway) - There is NO Innovation in your re-sampling, just a ReUse without credits:)
Take a lookhttps://t.co/VNTx44a02y- Pavan Jha (@p1j) March 19, 2018
This is NOT your Music. This is NOT your Composition. You did not do anything TO DESERVE it. Respect the original creator #RDBurman. Music from 80's movie - The Burning Train. #Disgraceful#Plaigarismhttps://t.co/QI59J85tDj- Piyush Agarwal (@IndiTravlr) March 19, 2018
This is a direct rip-off (no not even a cover version) from Indian composer RD Burman's song. Please give him due credit @petecannonbeats@Apple . https://t.co/uZwiu6PNKl- Gaurav (@gauravs09) March 19, 2018
Please credit the original composer #RDBurman . Hoping for due correction by @Apple@AppleMusic- Roopa Banerjee (@roopabanerjee) March 19, 2018
As the tweets flooded in, Pete Cannon issued a clarification 18 hours ago saying that the 'MAGICAL piece of music' was indeed RD Burman's and they had the necessary rights to use it. "It was cleared/licensed via Blurred Recs courtesy of Saregama. Everyone is on board and loves it," he tweeted.
Hi Guys, I just want to address the sample used in the new Apple iPhoneX advert. It samples a track from the great R D Burman's 'Burning Train' and it's a MAGICAL piece of music! It was cleared/licensed via Blurred Recs courtesy of Saregama. Everyone is on board and loves it. ;)- Pete Cannon (@petecannonbeats) March 19, 2018
In April last year, Marvel used the tune of the '80s hit 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba' in the trailer of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.
