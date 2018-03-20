RD Burman's Music Features In Apple's New iPhone X Ad. Seen It Yet?

RD Burman's composition for a 1980 film has now been featured in an Apple ad.

The new @Apple iPhoneX advert is out AND I PRODUCED THE MUSIC FOR IT ;) It's for worldwide use across Cinema and TV. It don't get much bigger laaaa! Have a watch if you've got a moment... #iPhoneXhttps://t.co/SkPGORMM1K - Pete Cannon (@petecannonbeats) March 17, 2018

Checkout the original music by Indian composer #RDBurman done in 1980 (Oh! you must be knowing anyway) - There is NO Innovation in your re-sampling, just a ReUse without credits:)



Take a lookhttps://t.co/VNTx44a02y- Pavan Jha (@p1j) March 19, 2018

This is NOT your Music. This is NOT your Composition. You did not do anything TO DESERVE it. Respect the original creator #RDBurman. Music from 80's movie - The Burning Train. #Disgraceful#Plaigarismhttps://t.co/QI59J85tDj - Piyush Agarwal (@IndiTravlr) March 19, 2018

This is a direct rip-off (no not even a cover version) from Indian composer RD Burman's song. Please give him due credit @petecannonbeats@Apple . https://t.co/uZwiu6PNKl - Gaurav (@gauravs09) March 19, 2018

Please credit the original composer #RDBurman . Hoping for due correction by @Apple@AppleMusic - Roopa Banerjee (@roopabanerjee) March 19, 2018

Hi Guys, I just want to address the sample used in the new Apple iPhoneX advert. It samples a track from the great R D Burman's 'Burning Train' and it's a MAGICAL piece of music! It was cleared/licensed via Blurred Recs courtesy of Saregama. Everyone is on board and loves it. ;) - Pete Cannon (@petecannonbeats) March 19, 2018