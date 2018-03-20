RD Burman's Music Features In Apple's New iPhone X Ad. Seen It Yet?

Can you identify the tune?

March 20, 2018
RD Burman's composition for a 1980 film has now been featured in an Apple ad.

On March 17, music producer Pete Cannon shared Apple's latest advertisement on social media, announcing that he had produced the music for it. To many Bollywood fans, however, the soundtrack to the Apple iPhone X ad sounded very familiar, and they rushed to inform Mr Cannon that the music was actually composed by the legendary Indian composer RD Burman, lovingly known as Pancham Da.

Watch the ad below and see if you can identify the tune:
 
As many pointed out, the RD Burman composition used in the ad came from the song 'Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe' from the 1980 film The Burning Train, starring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh, Vinod Mehra and Danny Denzongpa.

The similarities in the two tunes raised many eyebrows, and more and more people began to ask Mr Cannon to give due credit to the original composer
 
As the tweets flooded in, Pete Cannon issued a clarification 18 hours ago saying that the 'MAGICAL piece of music' was indeed RD Burman's and they had the necessary rights to use it. "It was cleared/licensed via Blurred Recs courtesy of Saregama. Everyone is on board and loves it," he tweeted.
 
In April last year, Marvel used the tune of the '80s hit 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba' in the trailer of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

