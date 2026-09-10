Apple Has 10 Million X Followers, But Hasn't Posted Once In 15 Years

Social media usually works on a simple rule, if you want to grow your followers, you need to keep posting content that attracts and engages your audience. Apple, however, appears to have taken a very different approach on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The company's main official account, @Apple, has almost 10 million followers, yet it has never posted an organic, publicly visible post on its timeline.

Visitors to the account currently see what appears to be a completely blank profile, with a grey header image, a simple profile picture and a listing showing "0 Posts".

Despite its lack of regular activity, the account has built a huge following, making it an unusual example of how a major brand can maintain a powerful presence on social media without constantly publishing content.

The '0 Posts' Mystery: Bug, Ban, Or Something Else?

However, there is an important detail behind Apple's seemingly inactive account. While @Apple does not appear to post publicly on its timeline, the company has used X for other forms of activity, including paid and promotional campaigns.

This means Apple's strategy is not necessarily about avoiding X altogether. Instead, it appears to use the platform selectively, while keeping its main profile free of regular organic posts.

Dedicated Support & Service Accounts: While the primary brand page stays quiet, auxiliary handles like @AppleSupport actively post public replies, tips, and troubleshooting assistance to millions of users.

Apple Executives: High-profile executives-including Tim Cook-regularly post updates, product announcements, and personal notes directly from their individual accounts.

The unusual fact has also amused social media users, many of whom have joked about Apple's inactive X account.

One user wrote, "Fun fact: Apple has never posted a single tweet on X." Another commented, "That's actually wild for a company worth that much. They basically said, 'We don't need social media hype. We launch products and let the world do the talking.'"

Meanwhile, a third user shared a video of an empty shop and captioned it, "Apple is the only account on Twitter with almost 10 million followers and never made a tweet," highlighting the irony of the tech giant's massive following despite having no posts.