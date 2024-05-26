'Anyone Can Attend Cannes': Anupam Mittal's Post Sparks Controversy

Mr Mittal commented on the event's accessibility

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal caused a stir with a social media post about the Cannes Film Festival. Known for his candid remarks, Mr Mittal commented on the event's accessibility, implying it's become open to everyone.

On his X account (formerly Twitter), Mr Mittal hinted that Cannes was once exclusive, "There was a time only A-listers could Cannes, but these days anybody Canne."

There was a time only the super-famous could but these days anybody Canne 💰🎥😎 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) May 21, 2024



Though Mr Mittal didn't name names, some speculated his comment targeted fellow Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar.

A user asked, "Who are you taking a dig at? next time tag pls"

Another user commented, "The definition of who is considered to be famous has drastically changed, Maybe that's why!"

"You are right. On coming years you will see chhapris , called themselves youtubers/influencer will also take part of it. Now it lost it's quality and people are not selected because of good recognition," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, Namita Thapar turned heads at Cannes, attending the premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in a glamorous green gown.

Thrilled about her Cannes debut, Ms Thapar spoke in an interview, especially highlighting the unique colour of her dress. She jokingly mentioned her worry about handling the long train on the red carpet. Following her glamorous appearance, Ms Thapar shared photos on social media platform Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her Cannes experience.

It's worth mentioning that other Indian influencers made their mark at Cannes 2024. These included fashion designer Nancy Tyagi from Delhi, who stood out for her authenticity. During an interview, she spoke in Hindi and wore a self-stitched gown, earning praise for staying true to her roots.