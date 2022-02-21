Inside Anmol Ambani And Khrisha Shah's Dreamy Mumbai Wedding

Anmol Ambani married Khrisha Shah at his Mumbai home.

Anmol Ambani, the elder son of industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina, married Khrisha Shah over the weekend in Mumbai. The couple had gotten engaged last year. The wedding reportedly took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind and was attended by several celebrities. Pics from the festivities show that Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rima Jain, Pinky Reddy and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla were among the attendees. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were also spotted in the wedding pics shared on Instagram.

Pinky Reddy, the wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy, was part of Anmol Ambani's wedding festivities. She shared several pictures on Instagram - starting with one featuring the mother of the groom, Tina Ambani. Swipe right to spot Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, who was spotted sitting with her sister-in-law Tina. For the occasion, Tina Ambani wore a red and black lehenga. Nita Ambani chose a pink outfit.

Makeup artist Mickey Contractor shared another photo of Nita Ambani dressed up for the family wedding. She wore an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ghagra with zardozi work.

Tina Ambani's niece, Antara Motiwala Marwah, shared several photos from the wedding day on Instagram Stories.

Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by Antara Motiwala Marwah

Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by Antara Motiwala Marwah

Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by Antara Motiwala Marwah

Meanwhile, the sister of the bride shared pics from Khrisha Shah's pre-wedding functions. Nriti, who is a blogger, posted photos from Khrisha's chooda ceremony, for which she wore a pink kurta.

Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by Nriti S

Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by Nriti S

She also shared an emotional note remembering their father and wrote: "The biggest and most meaningful gift my father could have ever given to Karan and me. To be able to give away our little sister to Anmol was nothing short of emotional... My dearest Papa. You were missed beyond words, your presence felt more than ever. And yet this might have been the closest the 5 of us have ever felt as a family."

For her wedding, Khrisha wore an embroidered red lehenga paired with diamond and emerald jewellery.

Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by Nriti S

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a picture on Instagram which shows her with mother Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani. The Bachchans are family friends of the Ambanis. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan had congratulated Anmol and Khrisha on their engagement. Take a look at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post below:

Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule posted several photos from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

Anmol Ambani is the elder son of Tina and Anil Ambani and a director at Reliance Capital. Khrisha Shah is the CEO and co-founder of Dysco, a social networking website.