Internet Outraged As YouTuber Sheds Light On 'Suicide Scam' Involving Ola Driver

YouTuber Anisha Dixit shared the viral video of the disturbing Ola encounter.

A video posted by famous YouTuber Anisha Dixit has sparked outrage online, raising concerns about a potential scam targeting passengers using the ride-hailing app Ola.

In the video, Anisha describes how an Ola driver she booked from Bandra began crying uncontrollably as soon as she entered the car. The driver claimed to have recently lost his father and been robbed, repeatedly expressing suicidal thoughts throughout the ride. Despite attempts to console him, his erratic behavior caused Anisha discomfort and suspicion.

When Anisha requested a brief stop for an urgent call, the driver sped away, prompting her to believe it might be a scam to extort money. She shared the video on Instagram to raise awareness, suspecting it to be a new method used by unscrupulous drivers.

Watch the video here:

Following her post, others shared similar encounters with the same driver, suggesting a potentially recurring pattern. Several influencers and content creators also reported similar experiences.

After the video went viral, Anisha received a call from Ola, who assured her that the driver had been fired. She further revealed in a follow-up video that the driver had faced multiple complaints since 2021, suggesting the "scam" may have been ongoing for an extended period.

The incident has sparked online anger, with many criticizing the driver's behavior and calling for stricter measures from Ola to prevent similar occurrences. The incident also raises concerns about the safety and security of passengers using ride-hailing services.