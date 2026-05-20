Ancient China Had Strange Laws Including Punishments For Crying

Ancient China once had a legal system filled with unusual and often harsh punishments that would seem shocking today. Historical records show that some laws targeted behaviour that modern societies would consider harmless, including crying in public and poor handwriting, according to The South China Morning Post.

According to historians, ancient Chinese rulers used strict laws to maintain discipline, social order and loyalty to the emperor. During the Qin dynasty, adult men could be punished simply for crying. Officials believed tears showed weakness and damaged the image of strength expected from men. Those caught crying could have their eyebrows and beards shaved off as punishment.

Another strange law appeared during the Sui dynasty, when China's imperial examination system was developing. The exams were extremely important because they offered ordinary people a chance to become government officials. However, neat handwriting was considered a sign of respect towards the emperor. Historical records state that candidates with untidy writing could be forced to drink ink as punishment.

According to SCMP, Some punishments in ancient China were even more severe. Historical texts describe penalties including tattooing the face, cutting off body parts and public executions for certain crimes. In some cases, punishments were designed not only to hurt offenders but also to shame them publicly for the rest of their lives.

Experts say these laws reflected the values of imperial China, where obedience, discipline and respect for authority were considered essential for keeping control over society. Although many of these punishments disappeared centuries ago, they continue to fascinate people today because of how different they are from modern legal systems.