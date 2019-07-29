Anand Mahindra's Wife Asked Him To Cook. See His Hilarious Reply

Anand Mahindra's tweet has left Twitter amused.

How do you get out of something you don't want to do? Ask business tycoon Anand Mahindra. On Sunday, when Mr Mahindra's wife asked him to cook, he had an excuse ready. And while his response may not have amused his wife, it's definitely left Twitter laughing.

Talking about the incident on the microblogging website, Mr Mahindra wrote: "A rainy weekend & we're staying home. My wife asked me if I wanted to help cook some interesting dishes."

In response, Mr Mahindra sent her a picture of a man ironing a chapati on a plate to convince her he wasn't up to the task. "I sent her this picture saying this is how I work & asked if she was sure my skills were relevant..." he wrote.

A rainy weekend & we're staying home. My wife asked me if I wanted to help cook some interesting dishes. I sent her this picture saying this is how I work & asked if she was sure my skills were relevant... pic.twitter.com/lKWYfnTphS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2019

The post has collected over 18,000 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments.

"So that she won't ask you again? She will see through this and you will be on ironing duties as well," joked one person, to which Mr Mahindra quipped: "Aaaah you figured out my strategy!"

Aaaah you figured out my strategy! ???? — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2019

Others shared funny GIFs and jokes:

Not as bad as this though.. pic.twitter.com/ZlZttr3BPK — Pramod (@leadpramod) July 28, 2019

Chapaatis made such way have a lot of iron content. — Anil Nair (@aniltraining) July 28, 2019

Sir, are you planning to roll out Electric Chapati after Electric Vehicle? — चेतन (@chetan2cu) July 28, 2019

In April this year, Mr Mahindra also spoke about the "perils of having a smart wife" in a Twitter post that left many laughing out loud.

