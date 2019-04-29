Anand Mahindra Explains 'Perils Of Having A Smart Wife' In Hilarious Post

Anand Mahindra with wife, Anuradha Mahindra

The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, is possibly India's most Twitter-savvy business tycoon. It's not surprising to learn, then, that he can't go five minutes without his cellphone. And how did we stumble upon this tidbit of information? All thanks to a hilarious tweet he shared himself, of course.

On Sunday, Mr Mahindra took to Twitter to share an article about a man who pretended to be speech and hearing-impaired for 62 long years in order to "avoid listening to his wife".

Tongue firmly in cheek, Mr Mahindra captioned the photo: "Laughed non-stop for 5 mins on reading this. Asked my wife if I could have fooled her like this."

His wife Anuradha Mahindra's response takes the cake here.

According to Mr Mahindra, his wife immediately responded: "Really? Would you have lasted 5 mins without speaking into your cellphone?"

"Aah, the perils of having a smart wife!" Mr Mahindra concluded his post with mock despondency.

Laughed non-stop for 5 mins on reading this. Asked my wife if I could have fooled her like this. She didn't waste even a few seconds in replying: She said “Really? Would you have lasted 5 mins without speaking into your cellphone?” Aah, the perils of having a smart wife! pic.twitter.com/msWJLbB1ZD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2019

Since being shared online, Anand Mahindra' hilarious post has been 'liked' over 18,000 times and has collected hundreds of amused comments.

Aah,. The perils of having a smart phone!! — venkat prakash (@venkyprakash) April 28, 2019

This is hillarious ???????????? — Asha Mistry (@Asha_Recruiter) April 28, 2019

Mr Mahindra often entertains his 6.9 million Twitter followers with hilarious tweets. The last time he cracked a husband and wife joke, it was at the expense of a dish called "Delicious roasted husband".

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.