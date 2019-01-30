From Anand Mahindra's #WhatsAppWonderBox: A Dish Called 'Roasted Husband'

Another gem from Anand Mahindra's WhatsApp wonder box.

Businessman Anand Mahindra's latest tweet is sure to make couples around the world chuckle. The Mahindra Group Executive Chairman often reaches into his WhatsApp wonder box to pull out funny pics, heartwarming stories and entertaining videos. This time, his wonder box delivered a dish which husbands may not find to their taste.

In a tweet shared this morning, Mr Mahindra posted a picture of a menu which features a dish called "Delicious roasted husband". (Yes, you read that right)

However, more than the dish itself, it is Mr Mahindra's witty caption that is making people laugh out loud.

"I'm certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don't want her getting any creative ideas....!" wrote Mr Mahindra while sharing the pic.

Take a look:

I'm certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don't want her getting any creative ideas....! #whatsappwonderboxpic.twitter.com/nyoGOBGo35 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 30, 2019

Since being shared, his tweet has collected almost 3,000 'likes' and a ton of comments.

Looks like the translator was not paid for his last tranche of services — Arjun Narayan (@irrexu) January 30, 2019

This can't be true lol — Ankit Sarda (@nkitsarda) January 30, 2019

Heartwarming to see such hilarious response from a leader like you...you are live evidence of mantra of success - Stay happy and keep people around you happy... — Nikhil Lohia (@cacfanik) January 30, 2019

People also noticed how the "roasted husband" dish was quite affordable

The price is quite affordable too. Not sure if its main course ,starter or an appetizer — Chiranjeev Dahiya (@chirudahiya) January 30, 2019

More off it's cheaper than peanut pickled mustard — (@anujupadhyaya) January 30, 2019

Quite cheap as well... the rate — AK (@alok310777) January 30, 2019

