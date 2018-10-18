From Anand Mahindra's #WhatsAppWonderBox: Delightful Clip Of US Cops Doing Garba

A video shows cops in New York doing the garba.

We have business tycoon Anand Mahindra to thank for one of the best videos we have seen this Navratri - that of police officers in New York doing the garba. Time and again, Mr Mahindra has dipped into what he calls his WhatsApp wonder box to give us wonderfully entertaining videos, and this time was no different. In a tweet posted about half an hour ago, he shared a delightful clip of New York cops joining a group of women and dancing with them.

"Given the number of garba videos I've posted I risk having my name changed to Anand Garbindra," he joked. "But I can't resist sharing this classic I received now in my #whatsappwonderbox."

According to Mr Mahindra, the clip was filmed in New York where cops were meant to shut down the late-night revelry but instead decided to join in!

The video shows them showing off their garba moves with a huge crowd cheering them on and dancing with them.

Watch the delightful video below:

Given the number of garba videos I've posted I risk having my name changed to Anand Garbindra But I can't resist sharing this classic I received now in my #whatsappwonderbox New York cops who apparently were meant to close down the late-night revelry joined in instead! pic.twitter.com/a8kj71lg4i — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2018

Since being shared online just half an hour ago, the video has already collected over 6,000 views and a ton of comments appreciating the cops:

You always appreciate such small things which no other tycoon does. You may be a man with a golded heart but more than that you are man with a happy heart — akshay sanghvi (@aks_sanghvi) October 18, 2018

Wow example of Community policing — nalin mehta (@nalin_mehta) October 18, 2018

this is so sweet of him — Hari Kiran (@itsmeharikiran) October 18, 2018

The festival of Navratri is one of the most widely-celebrated Hindu festivals. The nine-day long festival is celebrated to honour Goddess Durga. Garba and dandiya - folk dances from Gujarat and Rajasthan - are traditionally played during this time.