Anand Mahindra Thinks This Vehicle Would Be Perfect For Mumbai Traffic

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a vehicle perfect for Mumbai's traffic.

Driving in Mumbai is no easy task. A city second only to Bengaluru when it comes to notorious traffic, Mumbai is known for heavy congestion on the roads and long commuting hours. Luckily, businessman Anand Mahindra has found the perfect solution to Mumbai's traffic troubles. Unluckily, it may not be legal.

This afternoon, Mr Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to share two pictures of a speciality vehicle that was designed and produced by his company. The pictures were first posted on the microblogging platform by SP Shukla, Group President and CEO of Mahindra Aerospace and Defence Sector, who wrote that: "#MahindraDefence is proud to have designed, produced & exported 'Mine Resistant Ambush Protected' Speciality Vehicles with Interrogation arms to lift road side IEDs."

The vehicles, which can be used to pick up improvised explosive device, will be deployed to help in UN Peacekeeping missions.

Anand Mahindra, 65, took to Twitter to applaud the achievement, hailing the vehicle as a "mean machine".

"It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peace keepers safe," he wrote. Then, in a lighthearted postscript, he added that it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic. "And if it was street legal, it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic!" quipped Mr Mahindra.

Take a look at the vehicle in question below:

That looks like a Mean Machine, @Prakashukla It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peace keepers safe. ( And if it was street legal, it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic! ????) https://t.co/dBrlPP9GfB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2020

The tweet has collected over 9,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments. Many Twitter users also applauded the vehicle in the comments section.

While Mr Mahindra may have been kidding when he called the speciality vehicle perfect for Mumbai, traffic issues a very real problem for most residents of the city. According to one report by the IDFC Institute, Mumbaikars spend an average of 11 days a year stuck in traffic.