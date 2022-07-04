Watch What "E-Mobility" Looks Like. Anand Mahindra Shares Video

The video shows a group of four people enjoying a meal as the mobile table drives into a fuel pump

Anand Mahindra wrote, "I guess this is e-mobility. Where e' stands for eat"

Anand Mahindra knows how to make everyone's day on Twitter with his one-liners and amazing videos. His timeline is a treat to watch. The business tycoon yesterday shared a clip of a mobile dining table at a fuel pump with a witty spin. 

The video shows a group of four people enjoying a meal. But, wait. Where are they? At a fuel pump. An attendant appears to refuel the table. Moments later, one of the men kick-starts the mobile table and the four drive out.  

Anand Mahindra, amazed after seeing the clip, wrote, “I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e' stands for eat…” The clip spread like wildfire and has clocked more than 855k views on the social media platform.

A user said, “I should show this to my kid. He might add this to the sofa ride he built yesterday.

A person has shared a picture of a “better” mobile table in London.  He wrote, “Found a better one in London where the e-aters actually cycle for their meal.”

To this, a user said, “As they keep pedalling and losing calories, they keep on eating! More profits!!! Ha ha!

A few said that this mobile table is “not possible on Indian road”.

A person pointed at the wrappers thrown by the group on clean roads.

Some fell in love with Anand Mahindra's “sense of humour”.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra shared a video from the launch event of the much-awaited Mahindra ScorpioN and called cars the “superstars” of their industry. He wrote, “Superstars deserve some sound and light when walking the ramp (in our case, a floating ramp!) …And In our industry, the cars are superstars

