Video: '#BigDaddyOfSUVs' On Floating Ramp, Courtesy Anand Mahindra

Mr Mahindra's video post has collected more than 109k views so far.

The much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio-N was finally launched on Monday. And, now, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a video from the car launch event.

The clip opens with the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N parked on a floating ramp. Moments later, two more swanky cars make their way toward the stage. With fireworks and terrific audio, the event has checked all the boxes.

Anand Mahindra, in his caption, has called cars the “superstars” of his industry. He wrote, “Superstars deserve some sound and light when walking the ramp (in our case, a floating ramp)…And, in our industry, the cars are superstars.”

Mr Mahindra's video post has collected more than 109k views so far.

Superstars deserve some sound & light when walking the ramp (in our case, a floating ramp!) …And In our industry, the cars are superstars… #BigDaddyOfSUVs#MahindraScorpioNpic.twitter.com/sxjkjSZche — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2022

And, the car enthusiasts, on the social media platform, have called it a “savage launch of the Daddy of all SUVs”.

#BigDaddyofSUVs#MahindraScorpioN

Well this was the most savage launch of the Daddy of all SUVs, Most powerful n thrilling entry by the Daddy.

ScorpioN Rise n Roars back.. pic.twitter.com/7bl85Pr1yS — Manoj K Jha aka Manu ???? (@manojgjha) June 27, 2022

A few compared it to director Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Singham.

If Rohit Shetty Launch as Singham Power ???? @ajaydevgnpic.twitter.com/6piG5CxCAV — Tushar patil (@TusharP28740807) June 27, 2022

You should have had Rohit Shetty Singham music play in the background. After all Scorpio Ka Naam Singham se juda hai na☺️ — FinanciallyFit (@finance_fit_) June 27, 2022

A user wrote, “Saw the launch on YouTube, still have goosebumps from seeing the Scorpio-N finally. So glad you chose to reboot the Scorpio in such a great way. Can't wait to book this one.”

Saw the launch on YouTube, still have goosebumps from seeing the Scorpio-N finally. So glad you chose to reboot the Scorpio in such a great way. Can't wait too book this one! — Shefali (@ShefaliKhaan) June 27, 2022

Calling it an amazing colourful display, another said, “Majestic in appearance. Mahindra Scorpio-N dazzles with its unique features to set the ramp on fire.”

Majestic in appearance @MahindraScorpio dazzles with its unique features to set the ramp on fire. Amazing colorful display. — vibgyorss (@vibgyor_Premila) June 27, 2022

Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available for booking from July 30. The ex-showroom price starts at 11.99 lakh. The latest offering by the carmaker is available in 5 variants and has seven colour options. The car will be available for test drives in 30 cities from July 5, stated the official press release.