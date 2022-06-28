Video: "#BigDaddyOfSUVs" On Floating Ramp, Courtesy Anand Mahindra

New Delhi:

The much-awaited Mahindra  Scorpio-N was finally launched on Monday. And, now, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a video from the car launch event. 

The clip opens with the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N parked on a floating ramp. Moments later, two more swanky cars make their way toward the stage. With fireworks and terrific audio, the event has checked all the boxes.  

And, the car enthusiasts, on the social media platform, have called it a “savage launch of the Daddy of all SUVs”.

A few compared it to director Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Singham

A user wrote, “Saw the launch on YouTube, still have goosebumps from seeing the Scorpio-N finally. So glad you chose to reboot the Scorpio in such a great way. Can't wait to book this one.”

Calling it an amazing colourful display, another said, “Majestic in appearance. Mahindra Scorpio-N dazzles with its unique features to set the ramp on fire.”

Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available for booking from July 30. The ex-showroom price starts at 11.99 lakh. The latest offering by the carmaker is available in 5 variants and has seven colour options. The car will be available for test drives in 30 cities from July 5, stated the official press release

