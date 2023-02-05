Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of ''Very Innovative'' Fire Safety Device

The inflatable safety device can help people jump out of a building in case of a fire

Industrialist Anand Mahindra routinely brings to the fore some of the most fascinating and interesting content available on the internet. He also shares videos of innovative inventions that impress him. This time, Mr. Mahindra shared a video of an inflatable safety device that can help people jump out of a building in case of a fire. According to him, it could greatly help people living in high-rise buildings.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ''I hope this is for real and some company is manufacturing it. If I lived in a high-rise, this would be a priority purchase! Very innovative.''

Watch the video here:

I hope this is for real and some company is manufacturing it. If I lived in a high-rise, this would be a priority purchase! Very innovative. pic.twitter.com/BLkzMyWGtZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2023

The 40-second animated clip, originally shared by a page called Learn Something, shows a man using an inflatable safety device to jump out of a building on fire. As the man straps on the device, it turns into a huge flower-like structure enabling the user to comfortably lie inside it. Upon landing, the user can pull the lever to safely inflate it, thus saving him from fire.

Posted a few hours ago, the video has amassed 24 lakh views and more than 37,000 likes. The internet is impressed with the innovation and few also suggested safety measures to turn it into a game changer. However, some also thought that the application is not practical and won't work especially in India.

One user wrote, ''What the mind of man can conceive and believe, he can achieve.'' Another said, '' A must-buy thing for residents of high-rise buildings.'' A third wrote, ''Good concept but needs a lot of work! Will not work 'as is' and needs multiple modifications (wires/crashes due to high wind/catching fire. A slider like the one in an airplane from the refuge area can be an alternative.''

A fourth added, ''Very innovative, but more research needs to be done for improvements. Not at all usable in India as we have electric wires in front of every apartment/house which can cause instant death. Trees and many other possibilities can stop from the safe landing of the person.''

A few days back, the industrialist shared a video of a "futuristic mobility machine" - a jet suit that could help the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in its rescue operations.

