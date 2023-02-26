Anand Mahindra Shares Road Design That Regulates Traffic Without Signals, Twitter Has Doubts

The model was designed by Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas in 2016 that regulates traffic

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to treat us to the most engaging content through his social media updates. The Chairman of Mahindra Group, who has over 10 million followers on Twitter, regularly piques their interest with funny, informative and inspiring posts.

On February 23, the social media-savvy industrialist shared a video of an amazing road design that perfectly handles traffic without traffic signals. The model was designed by Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas in 2016 that regulates traffic.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ''Fascinating. A design by a Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas (developed in 2016) continuously regulates traffic without traffic lights using ‘half roundabouts. But does it involve higher use of fuel?''

Fascinating. A design by a Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas (developed in 2016) which continuously regulates traffic without traffic lights using ‘half round-abouts'. But does it involve a higher use of fuel?



In the video, vehicles are seen moving on the road without a halt and taking turns at the half-round-a-bouts without any congestion.

Several internet users were fascinated with the road model, while many raised doubts and said that it wouldn't work in India. One Twitter user commented, "This model is inefficient as it causes more usage of fuel and requires more time even for left turns. Statistically, roundabouts cause fewer accidents than signals."

Another user wrote, ''Fuel consumption shouldn't be an issue as long as wait times & traffic pile up at signals are reduced. Looks good in the video however even in this design vehicles are jumping from left to right lane- this lane changing area needs to be lengthier, at least 500m for smooth functioning.''

A third added, "This makes me very uncomfortable. So many bottlenecks. And unnecessary long routes even when there is no traffic. The whole structure feels like, it will be the biggest contributor to traffic. Multilevel flyovers will be so much better."

Design is looking good, but it will create heavy traffic jam, i.e. anyone want to go straight thn first right turn thn U turn, thn again left, everytime person has to come in left side of road for smooth turning, now space is less n heavy traffic from 2side pic.twitter.com/UD1oCdHsRp — Prakanshu singh (@PrakanshuNFC) February 23, 2023

Traffic lights are the best things to happen to urban traffic. It was the genius moment. It regulates and rations the movement and without them it will be flood of vehicles accumulating at choke points. The fantasy of signal free traffic is a mirage city governments are chasing. — Shankar Narayan (@Shankslam) February 25, 2023

It will create huge traffic at highlighted location while changing the lanes both the side.

Moreover, this cannot be applicable for express Highway, bcs it will involve a higher use of fuel as you questioned. pic.twitter.com/hoLShB0sAZ — Jenil Patel (@Jenilpatel25) February 23, 2023

Forget about fuel, it will not work if u put some load.

And in India we have huge traffice people will stuck in these points as we are most mannerless ppl when we r behind the wheels and we always want to go first. pic.twitter.com/s0oINP0YoR — Marty (@not_vvip) February 23, 2023

