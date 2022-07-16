Anand Mahindra Shares Photo Of 'Latest Technology' To Dry Clothes, Internet In Splits

Anand Mahindra is an active social media user and frequently share fascinating posts.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is an active social media user and frequently share fascinating posts that pique the interest of netizens. His recent post is also attracting eyeballs of social media users, which shows the "latest technology" used to dry clothes.

Mr Mahindra has shared a post along with a caricature on Twitter on Friday which shows two women looking at clothes drying on a rope the traditional way, with one saying, "It dries the washing using the latest technology - a combination of solar and wind power."

Sometimes, the ‘latest' technology is just about going back to the basics… pic.twitter.com/q8HceJDcC4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 15, 2022

Sharing his post, he wrote, "Sometimes, the 'latest' technology is just about going back to the basics."

The post has accumulated over 9,000 likes and hundreds of shares. Many users can be seen finding the post relatable to them.

"Sir, the so-called technology made us to forget our own traditional ways, which is simple and real hygienic way to dry clothes," wrote a user in the comment box.

"All the technologies are governed by fundamental basics, which never fails, these are the laws of nature," said a second user.

In another post, he turned his attention to the ongoing political crisis in the United Kingdom, sharing a meme on 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister.

The snapshot depicts the residence's exterior, which is adorned with dry mango leaves and a Swastika symbol (as a mark of celebration).

He captioned the photo: "The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour."

The photo was shared on Tuesday and received more than 12,000 likes on Twitter.

