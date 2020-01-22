Anand Mahindra Shares "Clever" Math Shortcut, Shah Rukh Khan Responds

"I didn't know about this clever shortcut," wrote Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra Shares 'Clever' Math Shortcut, Shah Rukh Khan Responds

Anand Mahindra shared a math trick that impressed Shah Rukh Khan.

Anand Mahindra reached into his famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box' yet again - this time to share a clever multiplication hack with his 7 million Twitter followers - and he wasn't the only one to be impressed by it. The multiplication trick also impressed Shah Rukh Khan, who credited it with solving many of his "life's issues".

This afternoon, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a video which shows a schoolteacher describing a "clever shortcut" to multiply various numbers by nine.

In the video, the teacher demonstrates how to multiply any number by nine quickly and easily. All the method requires is counting on your fingers. See for yourself in the video below.

"Whaaaat? I didn't know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject!" wrote Mr Mahindra while sharing the video.

The video has been viewed over 52,000 times since it was shared online. It also impressed Shah Rukh Khan, who responded to it by writing: "Can't tell you how many of my life's issues this one simple calculation has solved wow!"

Here is how other Twitter users reacted to the multiplication trick. While some thanked Mr Mahindra for sharing the video, others put forward their own mathematical shortcuts and tricks.

Did you know of this multiplication shortcut? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


Comments
Anand Mahindrashah rukh khanAnand Mahindra twitter

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News