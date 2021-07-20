'How Not To Spend Your Money': Anand Mahindra On Indian-American's Gold Car

The video in question features a "gold car".

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his take on trending subjects, which he often shares on his social media accounts. And now, the Chairman of Mahindra Group has shared his opinion on an Indian-American man's car. But what is so special about this car? Well, the vehicle in question is a “pure gold Ferrari”, according to a video that has been doing the rounds on social media. The video, which went viral on Twitter, features two men in the car, getting ready to drive away with people on the road watching them. A woman can also be heard laughing in awe as the man driving the car operates the detachable roof.

The video features a note that says, “Indian American with pure gold Ferrari car.”

Seemingly unimpressed with the video and the car, Mr Mahindra shared the clip with a note. In it, he said, “I don't know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy…”

In less than 24 hours, Mr Mahindra's post has garnered over 1,69,300 views and over 6,000 likes.

Watch the video here:

I don't know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy… pic.twitter.com/0cpDRSZpnI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

Social media users seemed to agree with the industrialist's view on the matter. Many also put forth their two cents about the video.

One user said, “This might also be a lesson on “how to get mugged in your very first drive,” suggesting that the blatant display of wealth could attract trouble as well.

This might also be a lesson on “how to get mugged in your very first drive”... — Ankit Sharma (@kit_sharma) July 19, 2021

“I don't understand what is achieved by doing this?” another user wondered.

Hahaha! That's right. I don't understand what is achieved by doing this? — Nikitaa Mehendiraatta (@Nikitaapoetry) July 19, 2021

One viewer noted that this was yet another example of the love that Indians have for the yellow metal.

Well Indian love gold and will wear it to show off however it takes! And this is no showoff. Many Indian rich have multiple assets and they use it/show off in India too. Because of the fear of getting a gold plated car scratched, they still keep it in their garages :) — Kanad_Bhagi (@BhagiKanad) July 20, 2021

In addition to the amount of money spent, many were not impressed with what the owner had done to the car's classic look.

“I pity the car. Covering up the wonderful Ferrari red or yellow that's underneath that wrap. Somethings like this just make my mind go 'Why?'” one tweet read.

Well rather than questioning his financial choice of this supercar, I am curious about his decision to wrap it in the hideous colour. I pity the car. Covering up the wonderful Ferrari red or yellow that's underneath that wrap. Somethings like this just make my mind go 'Why?' — Ram Lanka (@RKLVV) July 19, 2021

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

Bappi Lahiri be like:???? pic.twitter.com/5UoWgyrsIN — Debraj Nayak Jr (@debrajnayakjr) July 20, 2021

Second this thought. Is this really what we want to be known for wealthy? https://t.co/Ao4CUcZLGM — Fatema Merchant (@fatemaatweets) July 20, 2021

Can't imagine how much would a dent cost on this https://t.co/aHrYZOmhd7 — Siddhartha Srivastava (@cruzeronmove) July 20, 2021

Tell us what you think of the "gold car" and Mr Mahindra's reaction.