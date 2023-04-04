Anand Mahindra Asks For A ''Superhero'' Costume For MS Dhoni, Internet Comes Up With Brilliant Results

Many internet users shared AI-generated images

Fans of MS Dhoni were left overjoyed after his jaw-dropping performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL). Mr Dhoni arrived to bat in the 20th over and hit two consecutive sixes, sending crowds into a frenzy.

Even Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, couldn't help but heap praises on the ace cricketer for his impressive performance. Calling Mr Dhoni a ''superhero'', he suggested Chennai Super King to make a cape a part of his uniform. He also urged fans on Twitter to suggest some innovative designs for a new cape that CSK can add to MS Dhoni's uniform.

“I think @ChennaiIPL now must make a cape a part of the special uniform of #MSDhoni How can we expect a Superhero to go without one? Can we please have some memes with proposed cape designs?” Mr Mahindra wrote, sharing a video from Monday's match.

The internet certainly didn't disappoint and came up with brilliant ideas for MS Dhoni's new uniform. Users shared photoshopped images of Mr Dhoni from the match, wearing a yellow cape. Many internet users also shared AI-generated images, and Anand Mahindra even shared a few of his favourites. Another user posted four images of MS Dhoni donning different concept uniforms that included a cape.

With Monday's phenomenal performance, MS Dhoni became the seventh player in IPL to complete 5,000 runs. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers are the other members of the elite club.