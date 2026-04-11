Amur Falcons Begin 5,000Km Return Journey From Africa To India

Three tiny Amur falcons, named Apapang, Alang and Ahu, have begun making their way back to India after wintering in Southern Africa, according to scientists tracking the birds via satellite. The falcons, each weighing just 150 grams, are currently moving northwards from the savannas of Botswana and Zimbabwe towards the Somali coast. From there, they face their most perilous challenge: a non-stop flight of roughly 3,000 kilometres across the Arabian Sea, where they cannot stop to rest or feed.

Scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have been following the birds since November 2025 as part of the Manipur Amur Falcon Tracking Project. The three falcons were fitted with lightweight satellite tags in Tamenglong district, Manipur, and their progress has been closely watched ever since.

The birds are currently waiting for favourable tailwinds before attempting the sea crossing. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests in Tamil Nadu, shared the latest update on social media, including a map showing their positions as of early April 2026.

The Epic Return Begins as Amur Falcons Ride the Winds Home ! From the golden savannas of Botswana and Zimbabwe, where summer rains are fading and the chill is begining to set in, legendary travellers Alang and Apapang have taken flight. Their compass is set northward. They are… https://t.co/inLbW5bpE6 pic.twitter.com/QC0BIoEXyV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 9, 2026

The journey so far has been remarkable. Last November, the falcons flew nearly 5,000 kilometres from Manipur to Somalia in just five days, covering up to 1,000 kilometres per day. In December, they completed a further 6,000-kilometre flight to destinations including Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Of the three, Apapang is an adult male, Alang a young female and Ahu an adult female.

Amur falcons breed in north-east Asia during summer and migrate each year to Southern Africa for the winter months. Large flocks traditionally stop to rest and feed in the hills of Nagaland and Manipur in north-east India during autumn. The species once faced serious decline due to hunting, but conservation efforts led by local communities, the government and scientists have helped reverse that trend.

Researchers hope that tracking the birds' routes will improve understanding of long-distance bird migration and help protect key resting sites along the way.