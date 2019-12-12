Amul Says It 'Won't Make You Cry' In Ad Over Onion Prices

Amul shared the advertisement on its official Twitter handle.

Amul's advertisement campaigns are known for its relevance and creativity. This time too it has come up with a campaign on onion prices which left many Twitter users amused.

The ad posted by the company on its official Twitter handle has the iconic mascot girl juggling three onions and the headline "Kaho Na Pyaz Hai" and with the tagline "Amul won't make you cry!"

The post has been retweeted more than 240 times, and received over 1.7K likes.

One user had a philosophical take: "Love & onions -- both cause tears."

Another user had a funny reply: "You won't make us cry. How? Will you give onions free with 1 kg milk, sir ji?

One user asked when the company will launch onion-flavoured butter.

Another Twitter post read: "You guys should focus on the quality and standards of milk products, not on onions".