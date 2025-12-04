Amul Says Claims About Its Dahi Failing Quality Tests In UP Are "False And Incorrect"

Certain claims about Amul dahi failing to meet food safety standards have been circulating on social media and other online channels. Videos about the same have clocked millions of views on Instagram in recent times. For instance, some time ago, one viral reel by a popular content creator alleged that Amul curd samples collected in September in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh were sent for lab testing and failed the purity test. The content creator said that this information is based on "reports published by credible newspapers and media sources." However, Amul took to Instagram on December 4 to issue a statement challenging these claims.

Amul's post included a screenshot of the viral video mentioned above. The company wrote, "We wish to inform you that a series of videos/news articles regarding Amul Dahi failing quality tests in Uttar Pradesh is circulating on WhatsApp and Social media. The claims being made in these videos are false and incorrect."

As per Amul, the sample product that underwent testing was not its dahi. The brand claimed, "It was incorrectly reported by local media publications and later circulated on social media without any verification." Amul called on people to spread the word about the same and ensure customers are not misled into believing what it alleges is untrue. "Such videos have been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them that Amul products are made at state-of-the-art technology plants with stringent quality standards," the company explained.

Food safety concerns about dairy products often receive a lot of attention online. Recently, a video about testing paneer products to check if they are "fake" or not went viral on social media. It included 11 paneer samples covering both major packaged brands and unbranded versions sold by street vendors or small dairies. The findings showed that popular packaged brands such as Amul, Milky Mist and others cleared all purity and quality checks. In contrast, every unbranded paneer sample failed the tests, indicating possible adulteration, including the use of cheaper, non-dairy ingredients to mimic real paneer. Read more here.