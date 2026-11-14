American Author Explains Why Overwhelmed Can Be A Sign Of Personal Growth

Feeling overwhelmed is often seen as a sign that things are not going as planned. However, American author Dan Koe offers a different perspective, suggesting that feeling overwhelmed can be a natural part of trying something new, learning and growing.

In a recent post, Koe reminded people that feeling lost, frustrated or uncomfortable does not necessarily mean they are on the wrong path. Instead, these feelings can indicate that a person has stepped into the unknown and is moving beyond what they already know.

Sharing his thoughts, Koe wrote, "Subtle reminder that you're supposed to feel overwhelmed."

He explained that feeling overwhelmed can mean that a person is doing something new, taking a different path or learning something unfamiliar. According to him, stepping into the unknown naturally comes with challenges and uncertainty.

Check Out The Post Here:

Koe also pointed out that growth is not always a comfortable experience. People may feel frustrated, lost or even find the process painful while trying to move forward and explore something new.

Koe further highlighted that although trying something new can be difficult, remaining in the same position can be even worse.

He wrote, "It will be frustrating. You will feel lost. It will be painful, but staying the same is even worse."

Koe encouraged people to look at overwhelming experiences differently. Rather than seeing discomfort as a reason to stop, he suggested that it can be part of learning, growing and choosing a new direction.