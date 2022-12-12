Amazon Delivery Agent Leaves 'Movie Review' With DVD Order. See Viral Post

Mr Deshende's post accumulated over 46,000 upvotes.

An unexpected note from an Amazon delivery executive has caught the attention of internet users after a customer shared a picture of the package they received on Reddit. The Amazon customer, identified as Deshende, revealed that he ordered a copy of the 2016 movie 'Your Name' directed by Makoto Shinkai for his father, but it arrived with a note that said, "Movie was good. I cried!"

"Amazon worker left a movie review with my order," Mr Deshende wrote on Reddit while sharing the image of the Blu-ray and DVD combo pack which had the handwritten note stuck on it.

Take a look below:

Speaking to Newsweek, Mr Deshende, said that he only posted the story on Reddit because sharing it on Facebook may have given away the surprise for his father. He revealed that he purchased the Japanese anime movie as part of the Black Friday sale, and did not notice the package until it was time to clear things away.

"When I was cleaning up boxes and packaging, I noticed the slip of paper on the ground and when I picked it up, I was surprised to see handwriting on it," he said. Mr Deshende also stated, "Once I realized it was in reference to the Your Name movie it put a big smile on my face. I thought it was a fun thing for the Amazon worker to do since the movie does usually bring out strong emotions."

Meanwhile, Mr Deshende's post on Reddit has garnered over a thousand comments. Internet users agreed with the worker's movie review. "Can confirm, cried too," said one commenter. "That's pretty cool," wrote another.

"I watched this on the plane and everyone around me was concerned as I ugly cried in my cramped aisle seat," said a third user.

