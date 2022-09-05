Amazon Delivery Agent In US Saves 3 Puppies From Burning House, Internet Calls Her 'A Hero'

Dozens of internet users praised the driver and called her a "hero".

An Amazon delivery driver in the United States is being praised online for rescuing three puppies from a burning house in Florida.

According to Columbia County Fire Rescue (CCFR), on August 30, the good samaritan was working in North Central Florida when she saw smoke rising from a nearby home and called the police. Although there were no people in the home at the time, three Boston Terriers were present - and thanks to her quick thinking, the CCFR said that the woman saved both the dogs and the home.

"During a structure fire yesterday, three puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation. Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911," wrote CCFR.

"Since the homeowner was not at home at the time, she saved the home and puppies' lives!" the post added.

The Amazon delivery executive was identified on social media comments as Angeline Starkey, who said that she was "just happy I got there when I did".

Lauren Sutton, the alleged owner of the dogs, also took to Facebook comments to thank both the driver and well-wishers. She wrote, "Thank you for all your kind words, prayers and donations. I can never thank you enough". Ms Sutton also gave an update on the health of the dogs, confirming that they are still in the hospital but are doing well.

Dozens of internet users praised the driver and called her a "hero". "Remarkable," wrote one user. "Driver of the year," said another.

A third commented, "Wow!! Great job!!! She's a hero!!" A fifth added, "Thank you for being at the right place and at the right time."

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time a delivery driver has become the hero of a situation. Back in July, a pizza delivery man, identified as Nicholas Bostic, risked his life to save two children and three teenagers from a burning house in Indiana.

He was "seriously injured" during the incident. But he managed to save the lives of four siblings, aged 1, 6, 13 and 18, and a 13-year-old who was sleeping over.