Elon Musk Says Chris Rock Has Invited Him To Open One Of His Shows

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday revealed that comedian Chris Rock has invited him to open one of his forthcoming shows.

The news emerged after a social media user posted an old clip from Mr Musk's Saturday Night Live (SNL) Monologue. They even picked out Mr Musk's "stand-up is my side hustle" quote to tweet along with the video. In the clip, the billionaire said that he "reinvented electric cars, and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Do you think I would be a chill, normal dude?"

Responding to this, Mr Musk then revealed his stand-up plans. "Chris Rock invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks, Chris! I will try not to flounder too much," the Tesla chief said.

.@Chrisrock invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks Chris! I will try not to flounder too much. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2022

Internet users were quick to react to Mr Musk's announcement. They flooded the comment section on Twitter with hilarious jokes. While some referenced to the notorious slap that Chris Rock received from actor Will Smith at this year's Oscars ceremony, others simply said that they're looking forward to seeing it.

One user said, "Elon opening for Chris rock? That show would slap." Another jokingly wrote, "I hope Will Smith isn't in the audience."

A third commented, "That is going to be the best night of comedy, I love you both," while a fourth added, "Don't go all Will Smith on him with your words!"

Meanwhile, this comes after Mr Musk revealed that he had lost almost 10kgs - shortly after he was pictured shirtless. He opened up about his weight loss journey and shared his routine dietary plans. He said that he has been fasting periodically, which is making him feel much better.