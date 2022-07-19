Pizza Delivery Man Rescues 5 Children From Burning House, Internet Calls Him 'Super Hero'

Nicholas Bostic was "seriously injured" during the incident.

A 25-year-old pizza delivery man in the United States recently risked his life to save two children and three teenagers from a burning house in Indiana. Taking to Twitter, Lafayette Police Department informed that Nicholas Bostic was driving past when he saw a home engulfed in flames. He immediately pulled into the driveway and dashed inside the house to get an 18-year-old and four youngsters to safety.

The incident took place in Lafayette, Indiana, on July 11. Footage captured by a police officer's body camera shows Mr Bostic carrying the child and exiting the burning house. It also shows the 25-year-old handing the kid over to first responders.

Take a look at the video below:

Here's the video to go along with the story. pic.twitter.com/TvZ5wzCg1f — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) July 15, 2022

In a press note, the police department informed that Mr Bostic saved four siblings, aged 1, 6, 13 and 18, and a 13-year-old who was sleeping over.

The 25-year-old ran to the backdoor and headed upstairs before getting some of the youngsters out. But when they told him that the 6-year-old was still inside, Mr Bostic headed back into the blaze and despite thick smoke, he found her. He then punched out a window so they could escape to safety.

The police department informed that Mr Bostic was "seriously injured" during the incident. He suffered from severe smoke inhalation and even gravely cut his right arm. He has now been discharged. On the other hand, the 6-year-old was "miraculously mostly uninjured", the cops said.

"Nicholas Bostic's heroic actions saved lives. His selflessness during this incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger. The Lafayette Police Department, the Lafayette Fire Department and the Honorable Mayor Tony Roswarski are eternally grateful for Nicholas' intervention and would like to publicly recognise him for his actions," the press release read.

Meanwhile, several internet users have also hailed the pizza delivery man for his heroic actions. "SuperHero for this and everyday hero for the pizzas," wrote one user. "A story that someday will be told to his grandchild. that shit right there is a hero script," added another. "Bravo pizza delivery man," said fourth.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.