'Johnny Depp Shot': US Bar Offers Drink To Customers Feeling 'Unsafe'

The advertisement of 'Johnny Depp Shot' as posted by a user on Reddit.

The legal battle between actor Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard was one of the most-discussed events on the internet for several weeks. The verdict in the explosive defamation trial came in favour of Mr Depp, who was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages by the jury on June 1. After the court judgement, Mr Depp continued to make headlines, either for his performance or public appearances. Now, a bar in the United States has introduced a drink named after the actor in their menu.

The photos of 'Johnny Depp Shot' are going viral and have appeared on many social medial platforms, including Reddit. The photo of the bar's menu shows that the special drink is for people who feel "unsafe".

The text on the image says, "Johnny Depp Shot- Here to keep you safe. Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp Shot."

According to the bar's advertisement, the shot is served in three variations: Neat, on the rocks and lime. And each word has a different variation as explained by the bar.

If the customer ordered neat, they will be escorted out of the building by the staff of the bar. If it's on the rocks, "bar staff will call the police". In case the shot is ordered with lime, the bar staff will not hesitate in calling the police.

"We will handle things discreetly and without fuss," the advertisement further says. The picture of the sign has gone viral on social media for introducing a drink to help men who might need help.

The user who posted the photo of 'Johnny Depp Shot' on Reddit said that it was posted "in a men's bathroom".

"As I understand it, this is in the men's restroom, which is cool. Now, if they put it in the women's room, now that would be something," commented another.

Mr Depp had sued Ms Heard for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Though the article did not mention the 'Pirate of the Caribbean' star's name, his team said it damaged the actor's personal and professional life.