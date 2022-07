A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected actress Amber Heard's demand for a new trial.

A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected actress Amber Heard's demand for a new trial in the defamation case she lost to her former husband Johnny Depp.

Heard's lawyers had asked Judge Penney Azcarate to set aside the verdict awarding $10 million to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and declare a mistrial, but the judge denied the request.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)