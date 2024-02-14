'All About Chemistry': Google Doodle Celebrates Valentine's Day 2024 With A 'Scientific Twist'

Google Doodle on Valentines Day 2024: Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.

Valentine's Day - the day of love is here. Every year, this day is celebrated on February 14. Valentine's Day has grown in importance as a cultural and economic event, yet there are no set regulations for how to celebrate it. People from diverse cultures and places of the world have created their own traditions to commemorate Valentine's Day. For many, it is a day when they profess their love for someone and express their affection by sending flowers, cards or chocolates with messages of love.

Now, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Google also shared an interactive doodle with a "scientific twist" to explain the chemistry of love. Upon clicking on the doodle, a new page, Chemistry CuPd, opens with an option of taking a quiz to find one's chemical element. Then, after discovering your personality element through some questions, you can also start bonding with other elements like hydrogen, sodium, nitrogen, etc., by swiping left - just like online dating.

"Making diatomic bonds on Valentine's Day. Diatomic molecules are made from a bond between two atoms. Sometimes it's a bond between the same element like H2 (hydrogen gas) and sometimes it's two different elements, like HCl (hydrogen chloride)," Google's explanation about the doodle read.

"Are you made of beryllium, gold, and titanium? Because you're BeAuTi-ful! Today's interactive game Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with a scientific spin - it's all about the chemistry. There's no stronger bond than love, especially when the chemistry is just right. Happy Valentine's Day!" read Google's blog.

About Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the culmination of Valentine's Week, during which each day is reserved for a particular way of expression of love. Traditionally, on Valentine's Day, people show their love for another person by sending cards, gifts and messages of love. Some people also send something anonymously to someone they secretly love. Popular gifts include a box of chocolates, dinner for two and flowers, especially roses. Then there are personalised gift ideas, like a framed photo or a playlist of songs, or they plan a special activity together.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, Valentine's Day has its origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which was held around mid-February. The festival celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rituals and pairing of women with men by lottery. The practice was banned by Pope Gelasius I in the fifth century and was replaced with Saint Valentine's Day. However, the celebration of February 14 as the day of romance did not start until about the 14th century.