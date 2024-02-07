Valentine's Day: Definition, History, Traditions And How It Is Celebrated

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.

Valentine's Day, or Saint Valentine's Day, is celebrated every year on February 14. For many people across the world, it is a special time when people express their affection for another person or people by sending cards, flowers or chocolates with messages of love. Valentine's Day is very popular and gifts are exchanged on this day between the loved ones. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the festival has its origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which was held around mid-February.

The history of Valentine's Day

Though the true origin of the holiday is vague, it is widely believed that Valentine's Day started with the festival of Lupercalia. As per Encyclopaedia Britannica, the festival celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rituals and pairing of women with men by lottery.

The practice was banned by Pope Gelasius I in the fifth century and was replaced with Saint Valentine's Day.

However, the celebration of February 14 as the day of romance did not start until about the 14th century.

Who was Saint Valentine?

There were several people named Valentine, but the festival is held in honour of a famous saint who was executed on February 14, 270 AD after being sentenced to death by emperor Claudius II Gothicus.

It is believed that Saint Valentine was a priest from Rome, according to the BBC.

He was condemned to death because he violated a rule of the Roman king, who had banned marriages to recruit the men in his army. Saint Valentine thought the move was unfair, so he broke the rules and arranged marriages in secret.

The BBC said that Saint Valentine fell in love with the jailer's daughter and when he was taken to be killed on February 14, he sent her a love letter signed "from your Valentine". Since he defied the emperor's order, this day is associated with love.

How is Valentine's Day celebrated?

Traditionally, on Valentine's Day, people show their love for another person by sending cards, gifts and messages of love. Some people also send something anonymously to someone they secretly love.

Popular gifts include a box of chocolates, dinner for two and flowers, especially roses. Then there are personalised gift ideas, like a framed photo or a playlist of songs, or they plan a special activity together.

People also get married on Valentine's Day to make the occasion extra special.

Valentine Week

Since the celebrations have evolved over the years, the fervour begins at least a week ago. The Valentine's Week begins from February 7.

The seven days of love before the main day are Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13).