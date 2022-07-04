Akasa Air Crew's Uniforms Are 'Eco-Friendly, Fun'

The jackets and trousers have been designed by Delhi-based fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh

Akasa Air, India's newest airline backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, unveiled its crew's uniform on Monday. The airline is preparing to start operations towards the end of this month.

The uniform focuses on aesthetics and comfort and reflects the warm, friendly and happy personality of Akasa Air, the company said in a statement.

Akasa Air is the first airline in the country to have introduced custom trousers, jackets and comfortable sneakers for its in-flight crew, the company claimed.

The lightweight sneakers, by Vanilla Moon, have been designed keeping the mobile lifestyle of the crew members in mind. The sole has been made from recycled rubber without the use of plastic.

“Akasa Crew Look, comfortable, eco-friendly and fun. Presenting the all-new Akasa Air crew uniforms designed to keep our organisation's core value of putting the comfort of our employees and the environment first,” the company tweeted.

For the crew uniform, an eco-friendly fabric created using recycled polyester fabric, which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste, has been used, the company added.

"We have designed a uniform in which our team feels both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a warm, friendly, and efficient flying experience for all our passengers," said Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air.

The jackets and trousers have been designed by Delhi-based fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. The jacket design has been inspired by the Indian bandhgala style.

"These uniforms are a perfect amalgamation of style and sustainability and reflect Akasa Air's core values. From concept to the final outcome, it has been an exciting journey for me to work on these designs and present one of the most unique, sustainable and functional uniforms of our times," Mr Singh was quoted as saying.

Akasa Air received its first of its 72 Boeing 737 max aircraft on June 21. The airline is expected to soon begin with its proving flight to obtain the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) required for its commercial launch.