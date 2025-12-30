AI-Generated Women In China Appeal To Youth To Marry, Video Goes Viral

Online videos made with artificial intelligence are gaining attention for their emotional content and strong message. These AI-generated clips show middle-aged single women expressing regret over not getting married or having children, reported South China Morning Post.

The videos are being shared to influence young people and encourage them to marry and start families.

Several such videos have surfaced on a short video app. These videos, created using artificial intelligence technology, depict women crying in a hospital-like environment. They are portrayed as struggling with loneliness and regretting their past life decisions.

In one video, a 58-year-old woman expresses regret for not marrying young and having children. She says she now has to go to the hospital alone because she has no one to accompany her.

In another video, a 56-year-old woman expresses regret for her decision. She explains that her parents advised her to marry and have children, but she ignored it, considering it a problem. Now, she feels that this decision has led to her loneliness. The person who posted the video claims in the caption that the woman is from China's northwestern Gansu province.

Many clips show women standing or sitting in hospital corridors, with bystanders watching silently as they express their disappointment and grief. The hospital backdrop further deepens the sense of loneliness in these videos.

In another video, a middle-aged woman with no children expresses regret over her DINK (double income and childless) life choice. In the same scene, she also mentions that her entire family is present to care for a patient in a nearby bed, which further exacerbates her loneliness.

These AI-generated videos are attempting to convey a clear and emotional message to young people about decisions related to marriage and family.