AI Pictures Show 'Parallel World' Where World Leaders Are Rockstars

The pictures were created using an AI application called Midjourney.

Images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been making waves recently, and now one artist has used this technology to show a "parallel world" where world leaders are "rockstars". In an Instagram post, artist Jyo John Mulloor posted a series of images showing world "legends", including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, showcasing their musical talents at the "World Leadership Music Concert".

"Welcome to a parallel world where legends become rockstars - the World Leadership Music Concert! Experience mind-bending photos from an alternate reality where political legends showcase their musical talents in a hard-hitting concert. Witness leaders become legends and music transcend boundaries in this extraordinary event," Mr Mulloor captioned the post.

"Welcome to the World Leadership Music Concert - a reality unlike anything you've ever known," the AI artist added.

Take a look below:

In the caption, Mr Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney. The post also includes images of former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

Mr Mulloor shared the post just a few hours ago and since then it has accumulated more than 26,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

"The world would've been a better place... Hats off you," wrote one user. "My fav is Obama, looks very very natural and suits him too," expressed another.

Also Read | Bill Gates Congratulates PM Modi On 100th Episode Of 'Mann Ki Baat'

A third user commented, "Kim the BTS boy in parallel world," while a fourth added, "Ooh, the world would have been soooo peaceful".

Meanwhile, speaking of AI images, previously, a bunch of delightful pictures of Former US President Barack Obama and Ex German Chancellor Angela Merkel had taken the internet by storm. In an Instagram post, artist 'Julian Al Art' posted AI-generated images of the two former politicians enjoying their time together on a beach after their retirement.