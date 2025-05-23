Melania Trump Releases Audiobook Of Memoir Narrated By AI

US First Lady Melania Trump warned recently of the danger of AI deepfakes. Now she is releasing an audiobook narrated by an artificial intelligence-generated version of her own voice.

The 55-year-old wife of President Donald Trump announced the release of the seven-hour recording -- which retails for $25 -- in a social media post on Thursday.

"My story, my perspective, the truth," narrates a voice in the Slovenian-born former model's distinctive accent, over a short black and white video featuring computer-generated graphics of her face.

Whether it's Melania herself who is speaking in the video, or her AI doppelganger, is not made clear.

She then writes in the same post: "I am honored to bring you Melania -- The AI Audiobook -- narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice.

"Let the future of publishing begin."

The website for the audiobook says the "AI-generated replica" of Melania Trump's voice was "created under Mrs. Trump's direction and supervision."

"Multiple" foreign language versions would be available later this year, it added.

Melania Trump released the physical edition of her memoir to great fanfare in October -- with a signed collector's edition printed on "premium art paper" priced at $150.

The release of the AI-narrated audiobook comes just days after she joined President Trump to sign a bill making it a federal crime to post "revenge porn" -- whether real or generated using AI.

Melania Trump had campaigned for the "Take It Down Act" in March in her first solo event since her husband returned to power, speaking out against "malicious online content, like deepfakes."

The First Lady has largely been an elusive figure at the White House since her husband took the oath of office on January 20, spending only limited time in Washington alongside her billionaire husband.

But it has not stopped her from taking on a handful of projects that carefully control her image -- and make money too.

As well as the AI audiobook, Melania is filming a documentary series with Amazon, under a contract reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

