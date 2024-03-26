AI-Generated Pics Imagine Disney Princesses In 1950s South Asia, Internet Mesmerised

The images have been created by the artist named Hashim Ali

We are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. The powerful technology has made significant strides in the field of creativity, impacting various domains such as art, music, literature, design, and more. Many artists now employ it to produce unique and unimaginable results, that instantly capture the internet's attention. Recently, an artist from Pakistan used an AI tool to imagine how Disney Princesses would look if they were from South Asia.

The artist named Hashim Ali used Midjourney to create stunning images of princesses like Ariel, Snow White, Cinderella, Belle and Rapunzel, all dressed in traditional attires. One image shows Ariel enjoying a hearty meal, while the other shows Cinderella fleeing from the stairs of a palace in a blue dress.

''If the Disney princesses were in 1950s South Asia. Just been fooling around with Midjourney to create these,'' reads the caption of the pictures.

See the post here:

The hyper-realistic images have mesmerised users who couldn't stop praising the artist's imagination. Since being shared, the images have gone viral, garnering more than 7,400 likes and more than 200 comments. Users loved the pics and left hearts and love emojis in the comment section.

One user wrote, ''These visuals are magic.'' Another commented, ''How Gorgeous Is The Idea.'' A third added, ''My gosh you blew me away with this.''

A fourth said, ''In aweee,'' while a fifth said, ''Ummm im awestruck.''

A few weeks back, a Reddit post highlighted the transformative impact of AI on static images, showcasing how it can play a pivotal role in converting a still picture into a dynamic motion picture.

AI empowers artists to explore uncharted creative territories and possibilities by providing access to a wealth of novel data and tools. Overall, AI has the potential to have a positive impact in the field of creativity by enabling new forms of artistic expression, empowering individuals to create in ways that were previously impossible, and making creative tools and resources more accessible to everyone.