AI Is Now Spraying Pigeons Off People's Balconies And The Internet Is Shocked

A Reddit post about a homemade AI-powered pigeon defence system has caught the attention of thousands online, highlighting how artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life.

The unnamed creator built the automated setup after pigeons repeatedly nested on his balcony. Instead of using traditional bird deterrents, he designed a smart system capable of detecting pigeons in real time and automatically spraying them with water.

According to the post, the system uses a USB camera connected to an Orange Pi 5 computer. An AI vision model called YOLO World V2 identifies pigeons through live video footage. Once a pigeon is detected, a water gun mounted on servo motors turns towards the bird and sprays water automatically.

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The creator explained that the hardware includes two servo motors for aiming, resistors, a transistor and a modified battery-powered electric water gun. The detection model runs on the Rockchip 3588 chip's built-in neural processing unit, allowing the system to operate continuously without manual control.

One of the most discussed features of the project is its flexibility. Because the AI system uses open vocabulary detection, users can change the target object depending on their needs. The creator claimed the system could potentially identify squirrels, cats, raccoons or other unwanted visitors.

The project has sparked discussions online about the growing role of AI in daily activities beyond large companies and research labs. Social media users praised the creativity behind the invention, with many joking that AI has now entered balcony management and pest control.

Experts say projects like these reflect a wider trend where affordable AI tools and small computers are allowing ordinary people to solve personal problems with advanced technology from home.