After Years Of Complaints, Bengaluru Entrepreneur Repairs Broken Footpath Himself, Viral Post Sparks Debate

Frustrated after a footpath near his housing society in Koramangala remained damaged for years despite repeated complaints to civic authorities, BharatAgri founder and CEO Siddharth Dialani claims he decided to repair it himself. In a post on social media, Dialani said he had lodged complaints with the BBMP, emailed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), raised a service ticket and even contacted the authority through its WhatsApp helpline. However, he claimed that none of his complaints received a response.

With the issue allegedly remaining unattended, Dialani said he took matters into his own hands and spent Rs 2,700, including labour and cement costs, to build a ramp on the damaged stretch.

According to Dialani, the repair will make it easier for parents with strollers and senior citizens using wheelchairs to access the footpath.

Dialani, the founder and CEO of BharatAgri, was named in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list in 2020.

His post has since gone viral, with before-and-after images showing the repaired section of the footpath.

In the comments section, while tagging several people, Dialani wrote: "We should work together and scale this to more areas of Bengaluru."

The post sparked mixed reactions online.

"A contractor should've made Rs 30,000-50,000 fixing this, but you ruined it by taking matters into your own hands. If everyone behaved like this, how would officials and contractors make a living?" one user commented sarcastically.

Another user wrote, "You pay taxes, you pay for repairs... this will continue in this state. Please don't have any expectations."

Responding to the comment, Dialani said: "Obviously this was done after losing hope from the municipality."