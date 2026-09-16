After Prada Kolhapuri Case, Fendi's Rs 9 Lakh 'Navratri Bag' Sparks Cultural Appropriation Debate

After the Prada Kolhapuri case, another luxury brand is under fire for launching a product, which appears inspired by traditional Indian craft, without acknowledging its cultural roots. Italian luxury brand Fendi recently sparked backlash online after releasing a multi-coloured handbag priced over Rs 9 lakh ($10,000). The bag, listed on the official website as 'Multicolor Re Edition bag with embroidery and mirrors', features dense, colourful embroidery and mirror work, similar to the cloth bags sold in local Indian markets for Rs 500 or less.

Social media users and prominent public figures, including biopharma pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and industrialist Harsh Goenka, quickly pointed out that the accessory bears a striking resemblance to the traditional bags handcrafted by artisans in India. These colourful cloth bags are quite popular during the Navratri festivities, particularly in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

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Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke out against the product. "This is a case of cultural appropriation & not in good taste. Repackaging India's traditional craft as luxury, without credit to the artisans who created and preserved it, undermines our authentic talent and heritage," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Indian craftsmanship deserves recognition, not imitation."

The post was originally shared by Harsh Goenka, who wrote, "After the Prada Kolhapuri chappal scandal, here comes the Fendi 'Navratri' bag."

"Charging Rs 8.3 Lakhs for a design that looks exactly like a Rs 500 bag available in the streets of Gujarat. And zero credit to Indian artisans," he wrote, further asking, "When will luxury brands stop colonising our crafts?"

See the post here:

As per reports, the bag is part of a new launch, but it is technically a remake. This specific handbag is the Fendi Baguette 26424 Multicolor Re-Edition. It debuted as a "New In" release for the Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

The post sparked massive debate on social media, with one user saying, "If this type of artwork (use of colourful threads, beads, tiny mirrors, etc.) is registered as a patented Indian art form, there should be provision in Indian law to book these companies under Plagiarism!!"

"When India grows a spine and goes after these luxury brands like China does. Cut their access to India, and if they still do it, hit them by encouraging local companies to copy their stuff and sell in India. See how they not just stop copying Indian designs but promote India internationally," another user shared their opinion.

"When will we start stamping our art and heritage!" a third user asked.

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Cases of cultural appropriation

This incident comes after another major fashion house faced similar backlash. Italian brand Prada drew sharp criticism for selling footwear virtually identical to traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals at steep prices, again without crediting the craft's regional origin.

These repeated incidents have sparked a broader conversation about fair credit and ethical sourcing.