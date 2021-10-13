After 2 Years, The Saga Of The Bull Elk With A Tyre Around Its Neck Is Over

Park officials in Colorado were able to remove the tyre after two years

“Keep trying until you succeed”. Most of us have often come across a time in our lives when this quote has come in handy. And, something similar happened with a team of wildlife officers at Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the US. Scott Murdoch and his team, after a two-year-long quest, were finally able to track down the bull elk with a tyre around its neck and help the animal get rid of it. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of the operation on Twitter. It also thanked the locals for passing on the information regarding the bull elk. After tranquilizing the animal, the officers cut off its five-point antlers to remove the tyre.

Along with the clip, the park authority wrote, “The saga of the bull elk with a tire around its neck is over. Thanks to the residents just south of Pine Junction on CR 126 for reporting its location, wildlife officers were able to free it of that tyre on Saturday.”

The saga of the bull elk with a tire around its neck is over. Thanks to the residents just south of Pine Junction on CR 126 for reporting its location, wildlife officers were able to free it of that tire Saturday.



Story: https://t.co/WHfkfPuAck



????'s courtesy of Pat Hemstreet pic.twitter.com/OcnceuZrpk — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 11, 2021

While many lauded the efforts of the wildlife officers, a few wanted to know why they choose to cut the antlers instead of the tyre?

Why didn't cut off the tire, because you can and been watching it for sometime,now the poor bull is defense less ????☹️ — kealeboga rabuti (@rabuti_keal) October 12, 2021

Wildlife officers were not able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire when they tried. They would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and they had to just get the tire off any way possible. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 11, 2021

To this, Colorado Parks and Wildlife explained, “Wildlife officers were not able to cut the steel in the bead of the tyre when they tried. They would have preferred to cut the tyre and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and they had to just get the tyre off any way possible.”

Wildlife officers were not able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire when they tried. They would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and they had to just get the tire off any way possible. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 11, 2021

Another user said, “Who would put a tyre around an Elk's neck?”

Who would put a tire around an Elk's neck????????? — Sandra Gonzalez (Sandie) (@SandraGlz_QS) October 12, 2021

Some thanked the wildlife officers for helping the bull elk.

“You guys are heroes. I have been watching this bull for years along with America and we love him that big boy…. He's gotten so big. Thank you for being your brother's keeper,” read a comment.

You guys are heroes❤️❤️❤️❤️ I've watching this bull for years along with America and we love him that big boy…. He's gotten so big. Thank you for being your brothers keeper.❤️ — real.estate.junkee77 (@REJunkee77) October 12, 2021

Thank you for helping this poor guy. He must have been so uncomfortable. — Grace Wilson (@GraceWW0704) October 12, 2021

This I love. We sure have some good people out there. — Debi (@SSSSASSSY) October 12, 2021

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also shared clips of the bull elk that were recorded over the last two years.

Here is some video of this bull elk over the past two years. pic.twitter.com/R6t9nNPOyb — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 11, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, they uploaded another clip, which talked about “the possibilities of how the tyre got on there and what it would take to remove the tyre.”

This 2020 video with wildlife officer Scott Murdoch discusses the possibilities of how the tire got on there and what it would take to remove the tire.https://t.co/Frwi3kaXlc — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 11, 2021

What do you have to say about it?