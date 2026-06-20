After Three Decades In Germany And Travels Across The World, Author Calls India Closest To Her Heart

A Germany-based author who has travelled widely across the world has shared why India became the country she feels most connected to. After living in Germany for three decades and visiting nearly 40 countries, she said no other place has had the same emotional impact on her as India.

In a detailed post on social media platform X, author Maria Wirth reflected on her journey with India, saying her connection with the country grew stronger over time. Blending personal memories, travel experiences, and her thoughts on life, she explained how India gradually became the place she loves the most.

She said that she had lived in Germany for 30 years and travelled to almost 40 countries across Europe, South and North America, North Africa, and Asia before coming to India. She added that, among all the countries she had visited, India was the one she clearly loved the most. Recalling a dream, she said she once saw a thick three-dimensional map of India in front of her. Looking at it, she said her heart expanded with great love, and she was surprised that it was possible to love a country so deeply.

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Maria Wirth also shared that her first impression of India was not positive. She said it was not love at first sight and recalled that after her first visit during her studies, she had even said she would never return to India, as her mother later reminded her. She added that she had gone back to Germany unwell after suffering a stomach upset. However, during her second visit, which was planned as only a short stopover but has now lasted 45 years, India revealed the treasure beneath its noisy and challenging surface.

Social Media Reaction

Her post received a range of responses on social media, with users sharing their own experiences.

One user commented, "I travel to India at once a year in the last few years. Every trip so far has been rewarding and enjoyable!"

Another user noted, "Truly there is something very unique and special and beautiful about India."

"India has been blessed by nature with all kinds of beauty," added a third user.

