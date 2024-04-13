After PS5 And Ceiling Fan, Blinkit Partners With Lenskart For 10-Minute Delivery Of Glasses

Blinkit will deliver Lenskart sunglasses and computer glasses in 10 minutes.

After Play Station 5 and ceiling fans, quick-commerce platform Blinkit announced its collaboration with Lenskart and the delivery of sunglasses and computer glasses in 10 minutes. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to social media to announce the collaboration with Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal. In his post, Mr Dhindsa wrote, "Blinkit customers can now get Lenskart products in 10 minutes".

"Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time @peyushbansal," Mr Dhindsa added.

Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time 🤝 @peyushbansalpic.twitter.com/oODNEUM3J1 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) April 12, 2024

The post went viral on the internet and received a lot of responses from users.

"Why not start the 8 mins delivery for medicine? It is the need of the hour," wrote one user. "Soon, e-commerce will be overtaken by quick commerce, haha," commented another.

"Prescription glasses in 10 minutes or maybe even half an hour - now that would be a killer service!" expressed a third. "Albinder Dhindsa is taking quick commerce to a whole new level," said another.

An X user said, "Please acquire PharmEasy and start 10 mins delivery of medicines". "Whyyy Am I the only one who take two days to decide what suits me best and tries everything before buying," remarked another.

"I need to attend a wedding tomorrow but can't find the perfect shoe now, please add shoes to the blinkit. Better be careful about return policy," added a person.

Meanwhile, the recent announcement comes after Mr Dhindsa announced a collaboration with Atomberg - a manufacturing company of energy-efficient home appliances. Under the services, the quick delivery platform will deliver ceiling fans in just 12 minutes.

Blinkit also announced its collaboration with Sony and the delivery of the newly launched PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim edition and controllers in 10 minutes. Mr Dhindsa stated that customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai can place an order for the new PlayStation 5 Slim or the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition and have the console delivered within 10 minutes. The hyperlocal delivery platform has also made the PS5 DualSense. The PlayStation 5 Slim is priced at Rs 54,990, while the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition costs Rs 44,990.