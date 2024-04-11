Blinkit Adds Ceiling Fan Deliveries In 12 Minutes, Internet Says 'AC Next'

Blinkit collaborated with Atomberg for project.

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit recently announced its collaboration with Atomberg and the delivery of ceiling fans in 12 minutes. Founding Member & Chief Business Officer of the household appliance manufacturing company Atomberg took to social media to announce the collaboration. Now live on Blinkit. Same price as other e-com platforms. Delivery in 12 minutes. Lets see how many we sell this summer."

The post was reposted by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa. He said, "Stoked to see how well Arindam and team are building Atomberg. Happy to be a part of their journey."

Stoked to see how well Arindam and team are building Atomberg. Happy to be a part of their journey 🙌 https://t.co/3DqZz1zoDG — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) April 11, 2024

The post went viral on the internet and received a lot of responses from users.

"So many opportunities to crack "fan" jokes here w/ Blinkit," said a user.

"Soon blinkit will start selling air conditioners too," added a person.

A third wrote, "AC Next"

"Blinkit is killing Amazon and Flipkart," added a fourth person.

An X user said, "Or someone should book for fan fittings and then order fan .. hahahahaha. Funny but I can see that happening"

"Next up, a Rolls Royce/BMW delivered in 10 minutes?" remarked a person.

"Now, do the First AID and ambulance service in 10 minutes,' added a person.

A person wrote, "Fan will be delivered in 12 Mins......... but I am sure finding that Electrician to install the Fan will take 12 days......."

Meanwhile, Blinkit recently announced its collaboration with Sony and the delivery of the newly launched PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim edition and controllers in 10 minutes.Mr Dhindsa stated that customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai can place an order for the new PlayStation 5 Slim or the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition and have the console delivered within 10 minutes. The hyperlocal delivery platform has also made the PS5 DualSense controllers available for purchase.

