Viral Video: Warehouse Robot Collapses After Working For 20 Hours Straight

Digit is a Robot Partner that multiplies the productivity of the human workforce.

An old video of a warehouse robot designed to perform long shifts that faltered during a recent demonstration is going viral again. Digit, a bipedal robot developed by Agility Robotics, reportedly completed 20 hours of tasks showcasing its capabilities. However, the demonstration ended with Digit collapsing, raising concerns about the machine's reliability.

The video, initially posted by Agility Robotics on its social media platform X, garnered significant attention, amassing over 3 million views.

Watch the video here:

With a 99% success rate over about 20 hours of live demos, Digit still took a couple of falls at ProMat.



We have no proof, but we think our sales team orchestrated it so they could talk about Digits quick-change limbs and durability. #ConspiracyTheoriespic.twitter.com/aqC5rhvBTj — Agility Robotics (@agilityrobotics) April 6, 2023

The company behind Digit emphasised the robot's 99% success rate throughout the extended demonstration. They explained that Digit's fall was not a critical malfunction but rather a controlled shut-down due to potentially low battery levels.

According to the makers, Digit is a humanoid robot with a unique leg design that helps it move in a more dynamic fashion than regular humanoid robots do. It has nimble limbs and a torso packed with sensors and computers that will allow it to navigate complex environments and carry out useful tasks in warehouses and other environments.

Highlighting the robot's array of qualities, the company released another video accompanied by a caption that stated: "Is this stability testing or an excuse to take Digit out on a nice spring day? Sometimes it's hard to know the difference."

Is this stability testing or an excuse to take Digit out on a nice spring day? Sometimes it's hard to know the difference. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/yFk6NSgsBb — Agility Robotics (@agilityrobotics) April 28, 2023

This incident shows the ongoing challenges in robotics development. While machines like Digit offer significant potential for warehouse automation, ensuring their consistent performance and resilience remains crucial.